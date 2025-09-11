

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed on a firm note on Thursday with several stocks gaining good ground in positive territory thanks to sustained buying support.



Investors digested the European Central Bank's decision to leave interest rate unchanged. The mood remained bullish amid expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve next Wednesday.



The benchmark SMI closed with a gain of 75.26 points or 0.62% at 12,292.72. The index, which stayed positive right through the day's trading session, moved between 12,239.15 and 12,304.81.



Amrize, the top gainer in the SMI index, surged 3.6%. Holcim climbed about 3.4%, while VAT Group and Swatch Group gained about 2.5% and 2.35%, respectively.



UBS Group, Novartis, Partners Group, Schindler Ps, Roche Holding and SGS gained 0.8 to 1.25%. Sika, Kuehne + Nagel, Richemont and Sonova also ended on a firm note.



The market breadth was positive. Out of 219 stocks traded in the session, 135 stocks closed higher, and 64 stocks ended weak, while 20 stocks closed unchanged.



