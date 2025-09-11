

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study warns that using a lot of cannabis may lower the chances of getting pregnant through in vitro fertilization (IVF).



Researchers at the University of Toronto tested 1,059 samples of fluid taken from around developing eggs during IVF treatments. They found that 62 of these samples contained tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main active ingredient in cannabis.



Egg cells (oocytes) exposed to higher levels of THC were more likely to have chromosome problems. These eggs also matured faster than those in samples with no THC present.



To confirm their findings, the team tested eggs from 24 volunteers. The results were similar.



However, the researchers noted that the study involved a small number of samples. This made it hard to control for other factors, like the patient's age, which is currently the biggest risk factor for poor egg quality.



Previous animal studies have also shown that THC can harm embryo development, and some human studies have found links between regular cannabis use and infertility.



