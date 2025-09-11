On September 11, 2025, the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) board of directors declared a dividend of $0.83 per share. The timetable for payment of the dividend is as follows:

Ex-dividend date: September 26, 2025 Record date: September 26, 2025 Currency election deadline for Depositary Interest holders: October 10, 2025 Payment date: November 7, 2025

The completion of cross-border movements of shares between the U.K. and the U.S. is contingent upon the receiving broker identifying and acknowledging any such movements. Where a cross-border movement of shares has been initiated but not completed by the relevant dividend record date (being September 26, 2025 for this dividend), there is a risk that the dividend in respect of such shares will not be received on the dividend payment date. Accordingly, shareholders are advised not to initiate any cross-border movements of shares during the period from September 24, 2025 through September 26, 2025 inclusive.

The identification code (ISIN) for shares in Ferguson Enterprises Inc. is US31488V1070. Further details can be found on our website at Investors, Shareholder Center, Dividends Dividend History.

About Ferguson

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is the largest value-added distributor serving the specialized professional in our $340B residential and non-residential North American construction market. We help make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable by providing expertise and a wide range of products and services from plumbing, HVAC, appliances, and lighting to PVF, water and wastewater solutions, and more. Headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $29.6 billion (FY'24) and approximately 35,000 associates in nearly 1,800 locations. For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.com.

