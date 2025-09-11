MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / CleanCore Solutions (NYSE American:ZONE) is proving again that true disruption is not limited to the laboratory or factory floor. Sometimes it takes shape in the financial engine room, where a company decides how to design its foundation for the future. The latest milestone in CleanCore's forward-thinking balance sheet strategy shows just how far that vision can reach.

On September 11, 2025, CleanCore announced that it had surpassed the halfway mark toward its latest accumulation target of one billion Doge, securing over five hundred million units in less than a week. The speed and scale demonstrate the urgency of the company to create a treasury that is more than a parking area for excess capital. It also reflects CleanCore's broader ambition to set a new standard for emerging growth companies, where the balance sheet itself becomes an appreciating asset rather than a static figure on paper.

That ambition is now guided by the addition of Marco Margiotta as Chief Investment Officer. Margiotta's appointment reinforces the company's intent to manage its financial strategy with the same precision and scale that has defined its operating growth. His role is focused on designing and executing a treasury model that moves CleanCore beyond traditional small-cap structures and positions the balance sheet as an active driver of value creation.

For CleanCore, the move is not about chasing headlines. It is about building a reserve strategy that keeps pace with a changing global market. The partnership with Robinhood gives CleanCore an institutional-grade custodian, ensuring that its treasury model is managed with the discipline investors expect from larger, more established corporations. This is a critical differentiator in the small-cap space, where few companies can point to a financial structure progressive enough to scale alongside operations.

Treasury Strategy Complements Organic Clean Tech Growth

On the ground, CleanCore's operating story is equally compelling. The company's aqueous ozone cleaning systems are gaining traction as schools, hospitals, airports, and logistics hubs move away from harsh chemicals. Fiscal 2024 revenue grew 29% to $2.07 million, with CleanCore crossing the million-dollar mark in U.S. quarterly sales for the first time. These numbers reflect more than incremental progress. They signal a shift in demand as regulators, institutions, and multinational operators look for cost-effective solutions that also meet rising environmental and safety standards.

Expansion has followed with impressive precision, but also with the kind of bold execution investors rarely see at this scale. The April 2025 acquisition of Sanzonate Europe instantly planted CleanCore in a market where chemical-free mandates are no longer optional; they are the law of the land. Its approval as a GSA contractor unlocked a direct line into federal agencies, defense facilities, and public institutions across the U.S., turning what was once a niche technology into a national solution.

Then came the proof point everyone was waiting for: CleanCore's first airport-wide deployment, showing its systems can meet the toughest compliance standards in one of the most demanding environments imaginable. By June, momentum shifted into overdrive with a multi-million-dollar contract from one of the world's largest logistics providers, a rollout spanning more than 1,000 domestic facilities. For a company of CleanCore's size, that kind of validation is transformative.

Solid performance on its own. But when these developments are layered against the balance sheet transformation, a sharper picture emerges. CleanCore is not just keeping up with market shifts. It is actively shaping them by combining operational execution with a treasury model validated by one of the world's largest investment platforms, Robinhood, and now guided by a CIO with the mandate to execute at scale. The combination of maximizing drivers is demonstrating to ZONE stakeholders that growth can be engineered on multiple fronts.

Leading Through Speed and Market Execution

Institutions that rely on CleanCore's technology are cleaner, safer, compliant, and more efficient. The company's financial foundation is stronger, flexible, resilient, and increasingly dynamic. This combination of operating progress and financial innovation is rare in the small-cap arena and positions CleanCore as both a technology innovator and a financial pioneer.

The lesson is clear: the future belongs to companies willing to innovate beyond their products. CleanCore is building a model that turns financial structure into a competitive advantage while continuing to scale its technology across some of the world's most demanding environments.

With Robinhood's brand as a trusted partner, a new CIO driving treasury strategy, and momentum still building across both its business and balance sheet, CleanCore stands out as a company redefining what strength looks like in today's markets. Both operationally and financially.

