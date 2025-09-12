

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Friday release August figures for electronic card retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, sales were up 0.2 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year.



New Zealand also will see August results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from BusinessNZ; in July, the index reading was 52.8.



Japan will release final July data for retail sales, with no change expected from the 1.6 percent monthly decline reported previously.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News