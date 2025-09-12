

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google is enhancing Gmail with a new Purchases tab designed to simplify online order tracking across mobile and web platforms.



The feature, which will appear in Gmail's sidebar, will automatically filter emails related to shopping such as order confirmations and shipping updates into one dedicated space, giving users a streamlined view of their purchases.



The update builds on Gmail's existing package-tracking tools, which already highlight deliveries expected within 24 hours at the top of the inbox and display order-tracking cards with quick-glance details inside emails.



By centralizing these messages into the Purchases tab, Google aims to make it easier for users to stay on top of online shopping activity without wading through unrelated emails.



In addition, Gmail is revamping its Promotions category with two new features. First, it will begin highlighting timely deals, giving users quicker access to discounts and offers.



Second, a new sorting filter will allow users to view either the 'most relevant' emails based on brands they interact with most frequently or default back to the standard 'most recent' list.



The Purchases tab will be available on both desktop and mobile, while the Promotions updates will begin rolling out in the coming weeks to mobile users with personal Gmail accounts.



With online shopping continuing to grow, Gmail's upgrades are designed to give users more control and convenience, turning the inbox into a smarter tool for managing purchases and promotions.



