

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Epoca has recalled about 110,000 Paris Hilton-branded Mini Beauty Fridges in the U.S. after reports of the appliances overheating and catching fire.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), an electrical switch in the portable fridges can short-circuit, creating a fire and burn risk.



The company said it has received reports of at least 27 incidents of overheating and fire, however, no injuries have been reported. Property damage has been limited to the units and nearby surfaces.



The recall affects both 4-liter and 10-liter models sold in pink, white, aqua, and hot pink. The products, which retail for about $30 to $60, were sold between November 2022 and July 2025 at Walmart, Ross, Amazon, and other online retailers.



The company has asked its customers to stop using the mini fridges immediately, unplug them, and register for a refund at www.epoca.com/minifridgerecall. Refunds will require photographs of the recalled unit, including the model and serial number label, the fridge marked 'RECALL,' and a cut power cord.



The recall covers models with serial numbers manufactured before August 2024, including PH11887, PH11887-1, PH12540, PZB02-E001, PZP01-E001, and PZW01-E001.



