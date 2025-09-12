

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport McMoRan Inc. (FCX) announced that expert teams are working around the clock to locate seven PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) team members whose access routes in the Grasberg Block Cave were blocked following a mud flow incident on September 8. The wet material entered the mine through drawpoints in one of five production blocks and traveled to multiple lower levels, obstructing access to the service level where the contractors were working. Clearing the significant volume of material in this non-mining area requires additional time to ensure safety.



In parallel with debris removal, PTFI has launched a series of initiatives to reach the affected zones. Drilling operations have successfully accessed several locations within the service level, including areas near a refuge chamber close to the workers' last known position. However, despite these efforts, the workers have not yet been located.



To prioritize the safe evacuation of the missing contractors, mining operations in the Grasberg minerals district have been temporarily suspended. PTFI will conduct a thorough investigation and assess the incident's impact on future operational plans, including potential revisions to near-term production forecasts.



