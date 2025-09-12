Kudelski Group
Partnership unites leading chipset and content security vendors to deliver renewable, hardware-based protection to secure high-value streaming content, including live sports, at scale.
CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, PHOENIX (AZ), USA, and HsinChu, Taiwan - September 12, 2025 - NAGRAVISION, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, and MediaTek Inc., one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers, today announced a strategic partnership to set a new standard in next generation digital rights management (DRM).
The collaboration will deliver an on-device security solution that enables renewable content protection and eliminates the risks of credential management applied at the factory level, ushering in a new era of trust, DRM robustness, and protection for digital entertainment. The joint solution will be on display at IBC 2025, from September 12 to 15, on NAGRAVISION booth 1.C81.
The enhanced DRM implementation uses NAGRAVISION's secure in-field provisioning - allowing credentials to be managed dynamically and securely. This not only eliminates factory-level risks but also empowers service providers to immediately renew credentials when a compromise is detected. For consumer devices powered by MediaTek chipsets, service providers can now activate broadcast-grade security, comparable to that found in set-top boxes, to stream high-value, high-quality content such as live sports.
"Robust on-device security is no longer a luxury but a differentiator for service providers looking to offer their subscribers the highest quality content possible," said Stéphane Le Dreau, SVP Product Management and Sales Development at NAGRAVISION. "Together with MediaTek, we're delivering a future-proof solution that meets the demands of today's content providers and responds to tomorrow's threats."
As service providers adopt device-specific content delivery strategies, MediaTek-powered devices equipped with NAGRAVISION's enhanced DRM are positioned to support premium licensing requirements, secure investments in high-quality content and achieve premium security ratings to sustain long-term value.
See the joint NAGRAVISION and MediaTek demonstration at IBC 2025 in Amsterdam, book a meeting here or visit NAGRAVISION booth 1.C81.
