Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NAGRAVISION Launches OpenTV® ENTera, the Next-Generation Digital Services Solution, in AWS Marketplace



11.09.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST





New listing broadens access to OpenTV ENTera and empowers operators to accelerate streaming innovation, deliver immersive user experiences, and drive new revenue opportunities. CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and PHOENIX (AZ), USA - September 11, 2025 - NAGRAVISION, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced that OpenTV ENTera, a fully integrated, AI-powered digital services platform designed to deliver premium streaming experiences and multi-service propositions, is now available for purchase via AWS Marketplace. Built for video service providers looking to deliver richer entertainment offerings and drive viewer engagement and revenue, OpenTV ENTera combines lightning-fast performance, advanced AI-personalization, and a fully integrated ecosystem of industry-leading partners. The solution enables operators to deliver tailored, aggregated content and services, and launch premium viewing experiences quickly and at scale. Stéphane Le Dreau, SVP, Product Management and Sales Development at NAGRAVISION said: "Our aim is to make our solutions as accessible as possible, and AWS Marketplace helps us achieve that. With many video service providers across the media and entertainment industry migrating their streaming platforms, they can now directly access OpenTV ENTera through AWS Marketplace." AWS Marketplace is a digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors. It enables AWS customers to locate, test, buy and deploy software designed for Amazon Web Services. The newly available OpenTV ENTera solution offers a proof-of-concept alongside production solutions available through private offers. Core to the AWS Qualified Software solution is the ability to aggregate multiple media and entertainment offerings all while delivering a highly personalized service. OpenTV ENTera enables service providers to: Deliver personalized experiences that engage audiences blending AI-driven recommendations with editorial curation

Unlock new revenue streams by integrating diverse media and entertainment services as well as targeted advertising, that operators can monetize leveraging detailed analytics and insights

Maximize operational efficiency with a tightly integrated service platform and smart API architecture to ensure stability, growth, and seamless deployment and migration of existing services

Drive sustained value through cost-efficient and shared investment strategies and a long-term roadmap to success, ensuring sustained business growth and increased NPS scores.

Click here to visit the OpenTV ENTera listing in AWS Marketplace. About NAGRAVISION NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers and operators worldwide to launch, monetize and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turnkey direct-to-consumer solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information, visit nagra.visionor follow us on LinkedIn and X. Media contacts: Christine Oury

NAGRA - Kudelski Group

+1 (415) 962-5433

christine.oury@nagra.com Alex Crabb

Caster Communications

+1-401-318-2229

nagravision@castercomm.com



End of Media Release

