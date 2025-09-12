

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Panasonic Corporation's (PCRFF.PK, PCRFY.PK, 6752.T) Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd. said on Friday that it will invest around JPY 17 billion to construct a new production facility at its Ayutthaya Plant in Thailand to meet the growing AI server demand.



The new site will be located on the grounds of the existing Panasonic Manufacturing Ayutthaya Co., Ltd. property. The new facility is scheduled to commence operations in November 2027, with expected mass production by the end of fiscal 2028.



With these efforts, Panasonic Industry aims to boost its global production capacity for MEGTRON multi-layer circuit board materials. The company plans to double its production over the next five years to meet increasing demand in the AI server and ICT infrastructure markets.



