

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly an 8-month high of 98.29 against the yen and a 3-month high of 1.7592 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 98.14 and 1.7603, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to more than a 10-month high of 0.6669 and a 10-month high of 0.9227 from early lows of 0.6656 and 0.9214, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.1160 against the NZ dollar, from Thursday's closing value of 1.1147.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 99.00 against the yen, 1.73 against the euro, 0.68 against the greenback, 0.93 against the loonie and 1.13 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News