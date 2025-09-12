

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to near 1-mont highs of 88.00 against the yen and 1.9625 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 88.00 and 1.9652, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 0.5979 from a recent low of 0.5967.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 89.00 against the yen, 1.94 against the euro and 0.60 against the greenback.



