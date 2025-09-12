Anzeige
Angle PLC Announces Board Changes

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology, announces that, following feedback and discussions with a significant shareholder, Andrew Newland, Chief Executive, and Ian Griffiths, Finance Director, have agreed to step down from their positions on the Board.

They remain committed and supportive of the Company and intend to support the Company with an orderly handover.

The Board now comprises Dr. Jan Groen, Non-executive Chairman, and Dr. Joseph Eid, Non-executive Director. It is proposed that the Board be expanded in due course.

For further information:

ANGLE plc
Dr. Jan Groen, Non-executive Chairman
Dr. Joseph Eid, Non-executive Director

+44 (0) 1483 343434
j.groen@angleplc.com

Cavendish (NOMAD and Broker)
Geoff Nash / Isaac Hooper (Corporate Finance)
Sunila de Silva (Corporate Broking)
Nigel Birks (Life Science Specialist Sales)

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

FTI Consulting
Simon Conway, Ciara Martin, Sam Purewal
Matthew Ventimiglia (US)


+44 (0) 203 727 1000
+1 (212) 850 5624

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). Upon the publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

For Frequently Used Terms, please see the Company's website on https://angleplc.com/investor-relations/glossary/

Notes for editors

About ANGLE plc

ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology using a simple blood sample. ANGLE's FDA cleared and patent protected circulating tumour cell (CTC) harvesting technology known as the Parsortix® PC1 System enables complete downstream analysis of the sample including whole cell imaging and proteomic analysis and full genomic and transcriptomic molecular analysis.

ANGLE's commercial businesses are focusing on diagnostic products and clinical services. Diagnostic products include the Parsortix® system, associated consumables and assays. The clinical services business is offered through ANGLE's GCLP-compliant laboratories. Services include custom made assay development and clinical trial testing for pharma.

Over 115 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the performance of the Parsortix system. For more information, visit www.angleplc.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: ANGLE plc



