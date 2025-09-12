Angle PLC Announces Board Changes

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology, announces that, following feedback and discussions with a significant shareholder, Andrew Newland, Chief Executive, and Ian Griffiths, Finance Director, have agreed to step down from their positions on the Board.

They remain committed and supportive of the Company and intend to support the Company with an orderly handover.

The Board now comprises Dr. Jan Groen, Non-executive Chairman, and Dr. Joseph Eid, Non-executive Director. It is proposed that the Board be expanded in due course.

About ANGLE plc

ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology using a simple blood sample. ANGLE's FDA cleared and patent protected circulating tumour cell (CTC) harvesting technology known as the Parsortix® PC1 System enables complete downstream analysis of the sample including whole cell imaging and proteomic analysis and full genomic and transcriptomic molecular analysis.

ANGLE's commercial businesses are focusing on diagnostic products and clinical services. Diagnostic products include the Parsortix® system, associated consumables and assays. The clinical services business is offered through ANGLE's GCLP-compliant laboratories. Services include custom made assay development and clinical trial testing for pharma.

Over 115 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the performance of the Parsortix system. For more information, visit www.angleplc.com

