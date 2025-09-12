

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Via Transportation, Inc. (VIA, VIAB) on Friday revealed the pricing of its initial public offering of 10.7 million shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $46.00 per share. The company is offering shareholders 7.14 million shares of Class A common stock and the selling stockholders are offering 3.6 million shares of Class A common stock.



The American transit-tech company said that it has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.61 million shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The shares of Class A common stock will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 12, under the ticker symbol 'VIA.' The offering will end on September 15, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as lead bookrunning managers for the offering.



