Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc.: Black Rock Coffee Bar Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

12.09.2025
Black Rock Coffee Bar Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. ("Black Rock Coffee Bar") today announced the pricing of the initial public offering of 14,705,882 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. Black Rock Coffee Bar has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,205,882 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Black Rock Coffee Bar shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 12, 2025 under the ticker symbol "BRCB." The offering is expected to close on September 15, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and Baird are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Stifel and William Blair are acting as additional book-running managers and Raymond James is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 11, 2025. The offering is being made available only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Jefferies LLC by mail at Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated., 777 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202, Attn: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 792-2473, or by email at syndicate@rwbaird.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with more than 150 locations spanning seven states from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

Will MacIntosh
investors@br.coffee
(541) 208-1860


