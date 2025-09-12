

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation increased as initially estimated in August to the highest level in five months, the latest figures from the statistical office Destatis showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-on-year following a 2.0 percent rise in each of the previous two months. That was in line with the flash data published on August 29.



Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, remained stable at 2.7 percent, as estimated.



Food inflation accelerated to 2.5 percent from 2.2 percent. Energy prices decreased 2.4 percent following a 3.4 percent slump in the previous month. Services inflation was steady at 3.1 percent.



Monthly, the CPI edged up 0.1 percent in August after a 0.3 percent increase in July.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.1 percent year-on-year following a 1.8 percent increase in July, confirming the earlier estimate.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent after a 0.4 percent increase in July.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News