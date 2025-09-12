Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.09.2025 10:30 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DMEGC Solar Listed as S&P Global's Tier 1 PV Module Supplier

JINHUA, China, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8, S&P Global Commodity Insights released its inaugural Tier 1 Cleantech Company list. Thanks to its outstanding global market performance, strong financial health, and remarkable achievements in sustainable development, DMEGC Solar was successfully selected as a Tier 1 PV Module Supplier.

DMEGC Solar Listed as S&P Global's Tier 1 PV Module Supplier

The list is based on transparent, data-driven, and long-term credible benchmarks, aiming to identify leading clean technology suppliers that excel across key dimensions such as market share, financial strength, and sustainability. The Tier 1 rating not only helps technology manufacturers stand out in a highly competitive industry but also serves as an important reference for developers and buyers seeking reliable partners.

As the first Tier 1 clean technology list released by S&P, the evaluation system differs from traditional rankings that rely on narrow metrics or undisclosed methodologies. Instead, it emphasizes a comprehensive assessment of whether companies meet strict, objective, and clear criteria. The 2025 evaluation covers four core clean energy technology segments: photovoltaic modules, inverters, wind turbines, and battery energy storage systems. Manufacturers worldwide were assessed based on six key dimensions, including market presence and share, total capacity and global diversification, financial performance, and sustainability metrics. To be rated as Tier 1, a company must exceed both absolute thresholds and industry average levels in most dimensions, reflecting the rating's high standards in rigor and consistency.

DMEGC Solar's photovoltaic product shipments reached 13.4GW in the first half of 2025, a significant 64% year-over-year increase, maintaining its position in the top ten global module manufacturers. In addition to S&P's Tier 1 ranking, the company also holds the Bloomberg New Energy Tier 1 and SMM Tier 1 rankings. DMEGC Solar's Infinity RT series modules, renowned for their outstanding reliability, comprehensive product portfolio, and high efficiency, have earned the RETC Overall Highest Achiever and Kiwa PVEL PV Module Top Performer awards. They also pass the stringent VKF hail resistance certification and the prestigious DIBt certification. In Wood Mackenzie's 2025 Global Solar Module Manufacturer Rankings, DMEGC Solar has leapt to fifth place.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771700/DMEGC_Solar_Listed_as_S_P_Global_s_Tier_1_PV_Module_Supplier.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solar-listed-as-sp-globals-tier-1-pv-module-supplier-302554935.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
