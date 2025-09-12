

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation eased slightly as initially estimated in August, the latest data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.



Consumer price inflation moderated to 0.9 percent in August from 1.0 percent in July, in line with the flash data published on August 29.



Food inflation held steady at 1.6 percent, and services inflation eased to 2.1 percent from 2.5 percent. At the same time, energy prices logged a slower decline of 6.2 percent after falling 7.2 percent in July.



Meanwhile, the decline in manufactured product prices deepened to 0.3 percent from 0.2 percent.



Inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, also slowed to 0.8 percent in August from 0.9 percent a month ago, as estimated.



Month-on-month, the consumer price index registered a 0.4 percent rise after July's 0.2 percent increase. Likewise, HICP inflation accelerated to 0.5 percent from 0.3 percent. There was no change in figures compared to the preliminary estimate.



