Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) today published its 2025 Sustainability Materiality Report, presenting the results of its latest global sustainability materiality assessment (SMA). Following the principles of double materiality, the report outlines the key sustainability topics identified, along with their associated impacts, risks, and opportunities (IROs), in line with the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). Consumers and end users remain the company's core priority, with a focus on product health impact and ensuring responsible marketing and sales.

"The insights gained through our sustainability materiality assessment are more than just data points; they are the bedrock on which our 2030+ sustainability strategy is being built," said Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer. "By placing sustainability at the core of our strategy, we are strengthening our capacity to anticipate change, seize new opportunities, and future-proof our business for enduring success

The assessment findings informed the development of six strategic priorities for PMI, which make up its new Sustainability Framework. This Framework organizes topics distinguishing between product and operations-i.e., "what" we create and "how" we create-and is further divided into environmental and social categories.

Product Impact

Social

Consumers: Addressing product health impacts, providing transparent information, expanding access to smoke-free alternatives for legal-age adults, ensuring responsible marketing and sales, and combating illicit tobacco trade.

Environmental

Circularity: Advancing a circular model focused on waste reduction, resource efficiency, product durability, and responsible disposal and recovery.

Operational Impact

Social

Our workforce : Fostering a safe, collaborative, and empowering workplace, with a focus on training, well-being, and fair opportunity.

Workers in the value chain: Promoting fair treatment, ethical labor practices, and respect for human rights across the value chain.

Environmental

Climate : Reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving energy efficiency, adopting renewable energy, and adapting to climate-related risks.

Nature: Protecting ecosystems, managing dependencies on natural habitats, and practicing responsible water stewardship.

To read the Sustainability Materiality Report 2025, please visit this link.

Learn more about PMI's sustainability materiality assessment here.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains projections of future results and goals and other forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected performance, sustainability strategies, and business plans and strategies. Achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties, and inaccurate assumptions. In the event that risks or uncertainties materialize, or underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements. Pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, PMI is identifying important factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements made by PMI.

PMI's business risks include: excise tax increases and discriminatory tax structures; increasing marketing and regulatory restrictions that could reduce our competitiveness, eliminate our ability to communicate with adult consumers, or ban certain of our products in certain markets or countries; health concerns relating to the use of tobacco and other nicotine-containing products and exposure to environmental tobacco smoke; litigation related to tobacco and/or nicotine use and intellectual property; intense competition; the effects of global and individual country economic, regulatory, and political developments, natural disasters and conflicts; the impact and consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine; changes in adult smoker behavior; the impact of natural disasters and pandemics on PMI's business; lost revenues as a result of counterfeiting, contraband, and cross-border purchases; governmental investigations; unfavorable currency exchange rates and currency devaluations, and limitations on the ability to repatriate funds; adverse changes in applicable corporate tax laws; adverse changes in the cost, availability, and quality of tobacco and other agricultural products and raw materials, as well as components and materials for our electronic devices; and the integrity of its information systems and effectiveness of its data privacy policies. PMI's future profitability may also be adversely affected should it be unsuccessful in its attempts to introduce, commercialize, and grow smoke-free products or if regulation or taxation do not differentiate between such products and cigarettes; if it is unable to successfully introduce new products, promote brand equity, enter new markets or improve its margins through increased prices and productivity gains; if it is unable to expand its brand portfolio internally or through acquisitions and the development of strategic business relationships; if it is unable to attract and retain the best global talent; or if it is unable to successfully integrate and realize the expected benefits from recent transactions and acquisitions. Future results are also subject to the lower predictability of our smoke-free products' performance.

PMI is further subject to other risks detailed from time to time in its publicly filed documents, including PMI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. PMI cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not a complete discussion of all potential risks and uncertainties. PMI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that it may make from time to time, except in the normal course of its public disclosure obligations.

Philip Morris International: A Global Smoke-Free Champion

Philip Morris International is a leading international consumer goods company, actively delivering a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, nicotine pouch and e-vapor products. As of June 30, 2025, our smoke-free products were available for sale in 97 markets, and PMI estimates they were used by over 41 million legal-age consumers around the world, many of whom have moved away from cigarettes or significantly reduced their consumption. The smoke-free business accounted for 41% of PMI's first-half 2025 total net revenues. Since 2008, PMI has invested over $14 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. Following a robust science-based review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the marketing of Swedish Match's General snus and ZYN nicotine pouches and versions of PMI's IQOS devices and consumables the first-ever such authorizations in their respective categories. Versions of IQOS devices and consumablesand General snus also obtained the first-ever Modified Risk Tobacco Product authorizations from the FDA. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI has a long-term ambition to expand into wellness and healthcare areas and aims to enhance life through the delivery of seamless health experiences. References to "PMI", "we", "our" and "us" mean Philip Morris International Inc., and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com

