

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gooder Foods, Inc., based in California, has recalled various Flavored pasta products under Goodles brand citing undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The company recalled five lots of its Vegan Is Believin' Plant-Based White Cheddar with Spirals due to undeclared milk, a known allergen.



The company also recalled three lots of its Here Comes Truffle Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells because of undeclared cashew.



The issue was discovered through consumer feedback. To date, six allergic reactions have been reported in connection with Here Comes Truffle and two reactions in connection with Vegan Is Believin'.



The recalled Vegan Is Believin' Plant-Based White Cheddar with Spirals comes in 5.25-ounce packages with lot codes 09725N, 09825N, 09925N, 10025N, and 10125N, and best buy dates from July 7 through July 11, 2026. The recalled product carries UPC 850031990074.



The recalled Here Comes Truffle Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells were available in 6-ounce packages with lot codes 10125N, 10425N, and 10525N, and best buy dates of July 11, July 14, and July 15, 2026. The product has UPC 850031990159.



The impacted lots were produced between April 7 and April 15. The products were distributed nationally to wholesale distributors, operators, and online retailers between April 29 and August 5.



Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or cashew may risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



The company advised that consumers who have purchased the recalled products should not consume them and may return them to the place of purchase for a refund.



In similar recalls, Warren, Ohio-based Mellace Family Brands California, Inc. in July called back Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils, citing the presence of undeclared milk.



In June, Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer recalled certain packages of Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds, citing the possible presence of undeclared dark chocolate-covered cashews.



