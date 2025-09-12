Mondi Plc - Mondi Group - 2025 Interim Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

12 September 2025

Mondi Group - 2025 Interim Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

On 31 July 2025 Mondi plc announced that it will pay an interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2025 of 23.33 euro cents per ordinary share on Friday 26 September 2025. The dividend will be paid in euro.

However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the interim dividend in sterling (unless shareholders have elected to receive their dividends in euro). The last date for euro currency elections was 8 September 2025. It was stated in the announcement on 31 July 2025 that the exchange rate for the interim dividend payment would be set today. Accordingly, it is confirmed that sterling dividend payments will be converted at a rate of EUR 1 to GBP 0.86579. Therefore, the equivalent interim dividend in pence per ordinary share will be 20.19888.

Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders will receive the interim dividend in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 20.67954. Therefore, the equivalent gross interim dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 482.45367.

Information relating to the dividend tax applicable to Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders can be found in the ZAR/euro exchange rate announcement released by Mondi on 31 July 2025.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 24,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2024, Mondi had revenues of €7.4 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.0 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent. It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.