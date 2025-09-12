Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Option Agreement"), dated September 8, 2025, with certain arms-length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), pursuant to which it has been granted the right to acquire a series of six unpatented mining claims (collectively, the "Property") located in the Garrow Township area of Northern Ontario. The Property is highly prospective for rare earth elements (REE), with targets identified through previous lake sediment surveys.

"We see the Garrow Township claims as a useful step in advancing our rare earth strategy," said Brad Brodeur, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The Property has the potential to help achieve the broader goal of building a secure domestic supply of critical minerals in North America."

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company can acquire the Property by completing a series of cash payments and share issuances to the Vendors over a thirty-six month term, as follows:



Cash Payments Share Issuances

(common shares) On Closing $10,500 100,000 First Anniversary $13,000 50,000 Second Anniversary $20,000 Nil Third Anniversary $35,000 Nil Total $78,500 150,000

Assuming the Company exercises the option and acquires the Property, it will remain subject to a one-and-one-half percent (1.5%) net smelter returns royalty in favour of the Vendors on mineral products produced from the Property. One-half percent (0.5%) of the royalty can be purchased from the Vendors at any time by completing a one-time cash payment of $500,000, following which a further four-tenths percent (0.4%) of the royalty can be purchased for an additional cash payment of $500,000.

No finders' fee or commission is payable by the Company in connection with the entering into of the Option Agreement. The Company is at arms-length to the Vendors and, to the knowledge of the Company, the Vendors do not presently hold any securities of the Company. The Option Agreement is not expected to constitute a fundamental change for the Company and nor will it result in a change of control of the Company (within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange). All common shares issued to the Vendors will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Canamera Energy Metals Inc.

Canamera Energy Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral resource projects, including the Mantle project in British Columbia as well as high-quality REE and critical metal assets in the Americas. The Company targets underexplored regions with district-scale potential, leveraging geochemical, geophysical, and geological data to identify first-mover opportunities.

On behalf of the Board,

CANAMERA ENERGY METALS CORP.

Brad Brodeur, Chief Executive Officer

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events effecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266133

SOURCE: Canamera Energy Metals Corp.