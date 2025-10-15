Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Rangefront Mining Services ("Rangefront") of Elko, Nevada to support the Company's U.S. project expansion strategy.

"China's sweeping rare earth export restrictions announced last week, which now cover 12 of the 17 rare earth elements and take effect December 1st, underscore an unprecedented opportunity for domestic rare earth exploration and development in the United States," stated Brad Brodeur, CEO of Canamera Metals Corp. "With China controlling approximately 90% of global rare earth processing capacity and now applying strict licensing requirements that effectively exclude foreign military users, the strategic imperative for North American rare earth supply chains has never been clearer. Our engagement of Rangefront positions Canamera to move rapidly in assessing and staking high-quality REE targets in the United States, where we can leverage our technical expertise to advance projects that strengthen critical mineral security in North America."

China's REE Restrictions Highlight US Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

On October 9, 2025, China announced sweeping new export controls covering 12 of 17 rare earth elements, effective December 1, including unprecedented extraterritorial jurisdiction over products containing even trace amounts of Chinese-sourced materials and explicit bans on military applications. With China controlling approximately 70% of global rare earth mining and 90% of processing capacity, these restrictions have intensified focus on establishing secure, domestic REE supply chains to reduce dependence on Chinese materials for defense and advanced technology applications.

About Rangefront Mining Services

Rangefront Mining Services is a Nevada-based geological consulting firm specializing in comprehensive mining and exploration services across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2008, Rangefront provides a full range of field services including claim staking, soil sampling, geological mapping, and technical reporting to support mining companies at all stages of development. Led by President Brian Goss, who brings over 20 years of mineral exploration experience, the company has established a reputation for delivering professional geological services while maintaining competitive pricing and clear communication with clients. Rangefront's experienced field crews and technical staff support projects involving precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals throughout North America.

Engagement of Euro Digital Media Ltd.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Euro Digital Media Ltd. ("Euro Digital") (address 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London UK WC2H 9JQ) to perform marketing services for a term commencing immediately until the earlier of 3 months or until budget exhaustion. Euro Digital will create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, setup and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertisers and marketers corresponding to online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bring attention to the business of the Company (the "Services").

The Company will pay a fee of USD$500,000 to Euro Digital for the Services. The Company will not issue any securities to Euro Digital as compensation for its Services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Euro Digital (including its principal) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

About Canamera Metals Corp.

Canamera is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral resource projects, including the Mantle project in British Columbia, as well as high-quality REE (rare-earth elements) and critical metal assets in the Americas. The Company targets underexplored regions with district-scale potential, leveraging geochemical, geophysical and geological data to identify first-mover opportunities.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plans", "strategy", "opportunity", "positions" and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's U.S. project expansion strategy, its ability to locate or stake new project locations, the identification and advancement of rare earth element projects, and the strategic opportunity presented by rare earth supply chain developments.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the Company's ability to identify suitable staking targets; completion of satisfactory due diligence on potential projects; successful negotiation of acquisition terms; availability of financing; changes in commodity prices and market conditions for rare earth elements; regulatory or permitting delays; geopolitical developments affecting rare earth supply chains; and competition for rare earth properties in the United States. Additional risk factors can be found in the Company's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

