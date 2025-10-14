Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) ("Canamera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Warren Robb, P.Geo., as Vice President, Exploration.

Mr. Robb is a Professional Geoscientist registered in British Columbia who graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science in Geological Sciences. He brings over 37 years of mineral exploration experience to the Company, having worked for both senior and junior mining companies around the world. His extensive background spans operational leadership and program management, from early-stage testing through to large-scale ore reserve definition and mine development.

"I'm excited to join Canamera at such an important stage in its growth," said Warren Robb, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration. "I look forward to advancing the exploration across our portfolio, starting with the Mantle Property in British Columbia and the recently acquired Garrow rare earths claims in Ontario, along with the Turvolandia and Sao Sepe rare earths projects in Brazil."

Mr. Robb has managed exploration programs for precious, base, and strategic metals across Canada, the United States, China, Africa, and South America. In 2012, he served as Chief Geologist for Roxgold Inc., where he supervised both field exploration and deposit definition drilling on the Yaramoko Gold Project in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

"I am thrilled to bring on Warren as our Vice President of Exploration," said Brad Brodeur, CEO of Canamera. "His vast experience all around the world will help us develop our rare earth portfolio. Warren will also help plan our upcoming exploration program in Brazil which the company plans to outline soon."

The Company believes Mr. Robb's appointment significantly strengthens its technical leadership as Canamera advances its portfolio of critical metal and rare earth exploration projects. In connection with his appointment, Mr. Robb has been granted 200,000 stock options. The stock options vest immediately and have an exercise price of C$0.395 per share and will expire five years from the date of the grant.

About Canamera Energy Metals Inc.

Canamera is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral resource projects, including the Mantle project in British Columbia, as well as high-quality REE (rare-earth elements) and critical metal assets in the Americas. The Company targets underexplored regions with district-scale potential, leveraging geochemical, geophysical and geological data to identify first-mover opportunities.

On behalf of the Board,

CANAMERA ENERGY METALS CORP.

Brad Brodeur, Chief Executive Officer

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Information" and "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the Canadian and United States securities laws (referred to herein as "forward-looking information"). When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Any statements other than statements of historical fact could constitute forward-looking information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events effecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270121

SOURCE: Canamera Energy Metals Corp.