Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) ("Canamera" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration and development activities across its portfolio of rare earth element ("REE") and uranium projects in Brazil, the United States, and Canada. The Company also reports that it has raised approximately $10.2 million in new capital over the past four months (please see news releases dated Nov. 25 and Dec. 22, 2025, as well as March 27, 2026).

Canamera currently has active programs underway or in near-term follow-up across seven projects, with drill programs in Brazil, geophysical modelling in Colorado, and survey and reporting milestones advancing across its Canadian portfolio. The capital raised positions the Company to execute on its near-term commitments and to pursue continued portfolio growth.

"Four months ago we set out to build a well-funded, multi-jurisdiction exploration platform", said Brad Brodeur, CEO of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. "Having raised approximately $10 million in that period, we are delivering on that commitment. Drill results are incoming from Brazil, geophysical modelling is underway in Colorado, and our Canadian assets are moving steadily through technical and permitting milestones. We believe the pace of news flow over the next several months will demonstrate the depth of value embedded in this portfolio."

PROJECT UPDATES

Canamera currently has active exploration programs underway across seven projects spanning Brazil, the United States, and Canada. In Brazil, the Company is advancing two ionic clay REE drill programs - one in the follow-up phase at Turvolândia, and the early-stage Patos Project. In the United States, geophysical modelling is in progress at the Iron Hills alkaline complex in Colorado, while the Company is compiling historical and available technical data at its Great Divide uranium project in Wyoming to inform the planning of next-stage exploration. In Canada, three Ontario assets - Schryburt Lake, Garrow, and Waterslide - are advancing through various technical, survey, and reporting milestones on distinct timelines. Anticipated results and disclosure dates for each project are summarized below.

Turvolândia Project (Brazil): The Turvolândia Project is an ionic clay-hosted REE project in southeastern Brazil. The Company has completed the initial 350-metre phase of a 1,000-metre auger drill program. Results from this phase, disclosed in the Company's news release dated March 11, 2026, confirmed indications of potential ionic adsorption clay mineralization with drill intervals of over 6,000 ppm total rare earth oxide ("TREO") - a grade profile consistent with potential for low-cost extraction techniques typical of ionic clay deposits. The remaining 650-metre phase of the program is currently underway, and assay results are expected within six to eight weeks.

Patos Project (Brazil): The Company signed a letter of intent on February 26, 2026 to acquire the Patos Project, a third ionic clay REE asset in Brazil. A 10-hole auger program is currently in progress to evaluate mineralization and inform the decision of whether to proceed with the acquisition. Completion of this drill program is anticipated within one to two weeks, with lab results 6-8 weeks away.

Iron Hills Project (Colorado, USA): The Iron Hills Project is located within the Iron Hill alkaline complex in Gunnison County, Colorado, within a well-established critical minerals district. The Company is conducting inverted 3D modelling of historical magnetic data. Results of the modelling and geological interpretation are expected within six to seven weeks and will be communicated to the market.

Great Divide Project (Wyoming, USA): The Great Divide Project is situated within Wyoming's Great Divide Basin, a historically productive uranium district with well-established permitting pathways. The Company is currently compiling historical and all available technical data to inform the planning of next-stage exploration at the project.

Schryburt Lake Project (Ontario, Canada): The Schryburt Lake Project encompasses approximately 4,948 hectares in northwestern Ontario, centered on a multi-phase carbonatite complex with four priority target areas. The Company has engaged Clark Exploration of Thunder Bay, Ontario to complete a NI 43-101 technical report on the project. First Nations consultation for drilling permits is ongoing.

Garrow Project (Ontario, Canada): The Garrow Project is an REE and niobium exploration asset in Eastern Ontario exhibiting geological characteristics consistent with potential for alkaline and carbonatite-related mineralization. The Company has initiated an airborne magnetic survey and expects to provide the market with an update on survey findings and next steps within approximately one month.

Waterslide Project (Ontario, Canada): The Company recently optioned the Waterslide Project, a 2,300-hectare uranium and REE property in Ontario's Central Gneiss Belt. The property hosts documented occurrences of uranium, thorium, fluorite, and rare earth elements. Canamera plans to advance the project through an airborne geophysical survey and a spring soil and rock sampling program. Full program details will be disclosed by the end of April 2026.

CAPITAL POSITION

Canamera has raised approximately $10.2 million in new capital over the past four months. This financing activity provides a strong financial foundation to execute the Company's multi-project exploration commitments in 2026 and positions the Company to pursue continued portfolio expansion in line with its growth strategy.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo. (British Columbia), VP Exploration of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Robb is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT CANAMERA ENERGY METALS CORP.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a rare earth elements exploration and development company with an expanding project portfolio across Brazil, the United States, and Canada. The Company is focused on advancing ionic clay REE projects in Brazil and critical mineral assets in North America to support Western rare earth supply chain independence. For more information, visit www.canamerametals.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated timing of the Company's future exploration plans; the anticipated timing of results from exploration work the Company is conducting; the Company's ability to expand its portfolio of projects; the sufficiency of the Company's capital resources to fund near-term exploration commitments; and the Company's strategy to pursue continued portfolio growth.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates, assumptions, and other factors that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and political uncertainties. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions; actual exploration results and conclusions of technical evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future commodity prices; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; equipment or process failures; accidents, labour disputes, and other risks inherent to the exploration industry; regulatory changes; and delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290580

Source: Canamera Energy Metals Corp.