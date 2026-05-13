Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) ("Canamera" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its activities at the São Sepé rare earth element ("REE") project ("São Sepé" or the "Project") located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, where historical surface work has identified compelling exploration targets for potential ionic adsorption clay-hosted REE mineralization. The Company holds an option to acquire up to a 100 % interest in the Project under its option agreement with iFind Mining Inc., the details of which were announced on October 7, 2025.

A total of 46 shallow soil samples completed by ifind Mining, collected to depths of up to 70 cm, have delineated three primary target areas for follow-up exploration. Analytical results returned promising Total Rare Earth Oxides ("TREO") and Magnetic Rare Earth Oxides ("MREO") values, highlighting a strong geochemical footprint across the project area. Notably, anomalous concentrations of dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb) were also identified, an encouraging indicator given the relative scarcity of these critical heavy rare earth elements in near-surface environments.

The three priority target areas-Sara, Erica, and Maya-are defined by coherent clusters of elevated TREO values and are interpreted to represent zones of potential REE enrichment within the weathered profile. The spatial distribution of soil anomalies, along with underlying geology and topographic setting, supports their prioritization for follow-up drilling.

Building on these results, the Company began an approximately 500 meter auger (SPT) drill program on May1, designed both as a direct follow-up to the high-grade soil anomalies and as a step-out campaign of approximately 400 metres to evaluate the lateral continuity of potential mineralization. The program is expected to take an estimated 4-6 weeks.

The majority of the planned drill holes are located within the São Sepé Granite, a felsic intrusive unit that shares key geological characteristics with the granite hosting the Pela Ema deposit at Serra Verde. Both systems are characterized by evolved, silica-rich granitic compositions and are associated with deep tropical weathering profiles that promote the formation of ionic adsorption clay-hosted REE mineralization. In addition, both granites exhibit enrichment in rare earth elements through magmatic differentiation, followed by secondary concentration during lateritic weathering, thereby enhancing the potential for economically significant REE accumulation in near-surface horizons.

The São Sepé Project also benefits from excellent infrastructure, with an extensive network of roads providing efficient access throughout the property. This logistical advantage facilitates the mobilization and operation of drilling equipment, including truck-mounted rigs, thereby supporting the timely and cost-effective execution of the exploration program.

"Brazil is becoming a global focus for exploration for Rare Earth metals. With our early exploration successes at Turvolandia, we are excited to begin our São Sepé program to test for indications of potential ionic clay REE mineralization," stated Brad Brodeur, CEO of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. "The definition of three coherent target areas with strong TREO values in the soil samples, including encouraging levels of dysprosium and terbium, provides a clear path forward. This upcoming drill program is also designed to test for both potential grade and continuity, and represents an important step in advancing São Sepé alongside our broader Brazilian REE platform."

Project Map and Soil Sampling Results





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The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo. (British Columbia), VP Exploration of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a rare earth elements exploration and development company with an expanding project portfolio across Brazil, the United States, and Canada. The Company is focused on advancing ionic clay REE projects in Brazil and critical mineral assets in North America to support Western rare earth supply chain independence. For more information, visit www.canamerametals.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will," "plans," "expects," "could," "potential," "objective," and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will," "may," "could," or "should" occur or be achieved. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the re-commencement and completion of the drill program at the Project; the number and depth of drill holes to be completed; the nature and characteristics of ionic clay-hosted REE deposits; the strategic importance of rare earth supply chains; and the Company's exploration strategies at the Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. These risks include, but are not limited to: the Company's inability to complete the drill program as planned; uncertainties related to the interpretation of drill results and the geology of the Project; changes in commodity prices for rare earth elements; uncertainties related to the metallurgical characteristics and economic extractability of ionic clay-hosted REE mineralization; availability of financing for continued exploration; the ability to obtain necessary permits and regulatory approvals in Brazil; geopolitical and economic conditions affecting rare earth supply and demand; changes in exchange rates; and general risks associated with mineral exploration in foreign jurisdictions.

Additional risk factors affecting the Company can be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297246

Source: Canamera Energy Metals Corp.