Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - WildBrain Ltd. (TSX: WILD) ("WildBrain" or the "Company"), a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, will report its Fiscal 2025 Q4 & Full Year financial results after market close on Thursday, September 25, 2025, and hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, September 26, 2025, during which Company management will discuss the results.

To listen online, please visit the following link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14355

To listen by phone, please dial 1-844-763-8274 in North America (toll free) or +1 647-484-8814 internationally (tolls apply). If dialing in, please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.

Replay will be available at the above link or by dialing 1-855-669-9658 in North America (toll free) or +1 412-317-0088 internationally (tolls apply), until October 26, 2025, using access code 3699353.

The audio and transcript will also be archived on WildBrain's website approximately three business days following the call.

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations through the wonder of storytelling. As a leader in 360° franchise management, we are experts in Content Creation, Audience Engagement and Global Licensing, cultivating and growing love for our own and partner brands around the world. With approximately 14,000 half-hours of kids' and family content in our library-one of the world's most extensive-we are home to such treasured franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi. WildBrain's mission is to create exceptional entertainment experiences that captivate and delight fans both young and young at heart.

Our studios produce such award-winning series as The Snoopy Show; Snoopy in Space; Camp Snoopy; Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City; Yo Gabba GabbaLand!; Sonic Prime; Teletubbies Let's Go! and many more. Enjoyed on platforms worldwide, our content is everywhere kids and families view entertainment, including YouTube, where our network has garnered approximately 1.5 trillion minutes of watch time. Our television group owns and operates some of Canada's most loved family entertainment channels. WildBrain CPLG, our leading consumer-products and location-based entertainment agency, represents our owned and partner properties in every major territory worldwide.

WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD).

