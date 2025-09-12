

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain consumer prices logged a steady growth as initially estimated in August, final data from the statistical office INE revealed Friday.



The consumer price index registered an annual increase of 2.7 percent in August, the same rate of rise as seen in July. EU harmonized inflation also held steady at 2.7 percent.



Both CPI and HICP annual rates matched estimates published on August 29.



Meanwhile, underlying inflation moved up in August, as estimated, to 2.4 percent from 2.3 percent in the previous month.



Month-on-month, the CPI remained flat, in line with flash estimate, after a 0.1 percent drop in July. Similarly, the HICP showed nil growth, as estimated, following a decline of 0.3 percent.



Data showed that transport costs contributed to the annual increase in consumer prices, while housing and food prices contributed negatively in August.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News