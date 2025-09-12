

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent will travel to the United Kingdom and Spain Friday for crucial talks with his Spanish, British and Chinese government counterparts.



While in Madrid, Secretary Bessent will meet with senior representatives from China, including Vice Premier He Lifeng, to discuss key national security, economic, and trade issues of mutual interest, including TikTok and cooperating on money laundering networks that threaten both the United States and China.



Bessent will also meet with Spanish government counterparts to discuss the relationship between Spain and the United States, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said.



Following his visit to Spain, the Treasury Secretary will visit the United Kingdom and engage with British government and private sector counterparts in London. He will later join President Donald Trump's official State Visit with King Charles at Windsor Castle.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News