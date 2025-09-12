Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Funding Circle Holdings plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 
12-Sep-2025 / 11:53 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12 September 2025                        

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 

The following notification is made under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name:                              Kenneth Stannard 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status:                         Chair 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment:                 Initial notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name:                              Funding Circle Holdings plc 
 
b)      LEI:                               2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                        Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: 
                                      
 
b)      Identification code:                       GB00BG0TPX62 
 
c)      Nature of the transaction:                    Acquisition, no link 

                                        Price(s)    Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s): 
                                        122.78p     202,589

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

e) 202,589

Aggregated price:

122.78p

f) Date of the transaction: 12 September 2025

g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Funding Circle Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault

Joint Corporate Brokers: Deutsche Numis: Jamie Loughborough and Dan Werchola (+44 20 7260 1000) Investec: Kamalini Hull (+44 20 7597 4000)

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle is the UK's leading SME finance platform. We operate in a large, attractive and growing market, with over GBP84bn of outstanding debt in the UK SME market and over GBP80bn of SME card transactions each year. Established in 2010, Funding Circle has extended c.GBP16bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market and delivers robust and attractive returns.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  401727 
EQS News ID:  2196950 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2196950&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2025 06:53 ET (10:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
