

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Friday said it will redeem 2 billion euros of its Floating Rate Senior Notes, due September 22, 2026, one year ahead of maturity.



The redemption price for the Notes is set at the Optional Redemption Amount, equivalent to 1,000 euros for every 1,000 euros Calculation Amount, plus interest.



Citibank, N.A., London Branch is the Principal Agent for the Notes and Citibank Europe plc is the Registrar for the Notes.



