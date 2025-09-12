

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The Security Council on Thursday heard from the UN's top political affairs official on Israel's deadly airstrike in Doha - an 'alarming escalation' condemned as a violation of sovereignty that threatens ongoing ceasefire and hostage negotiations in Gaza.



UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo described Tuesday's strike in a residential area of the Qatari capital targeting Hamas's political leadership as potentially opening a 'new and perilous chapter in this devastating conflict, seriously threatening regional peace and stability.'



The attack in residential compounds reportedly housing members of the Hamas' political bureau, killed five of its affiliates, including the son of its chief negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya, along with a Qatari security officer.



While Hamas leaders survived, the Palestinian militant organization said the incident disrupted ongoing negotiations over a US-mediated ceasefire and hostage release agreement to end the war in Gaza.



DiCarlo told ambassadors that Israel's strike came 'at the height of ongoing consultations.'



'Any action that undermines the work of mediation and dialogue weakens confidence in the very mechanisms we depend on for conflict resolution,' she said, stressing that durable solutions in the Middle East cannot be achieved through further violence.



She called for renewed commitment to diplomacy, warning that the urgency of a ceasefire and hostage release has never been greater.



'I call on all stakeholders to exercise utmost restraint at this sensitive time and recommit to diplomacy. The urgency of a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza has never been greater. Strike a deal. Free the hostages. End the suffering of the people of Gaza.'



DiCarlo insisted that he sovereignty and territorial integrity of any country, including Qatar - a valued partner in advancing peacemaking and conflict resolution - must be respected.



Qatar, the Gulf Cooperation Council, the League of Arab States, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned the attack and expressed concern over further escalation.



Meanwhile, the humanitarian and security situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank remains critical.



Since the conflict in Gaza erupted in October 2023 - following attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups on communities in southern Israel, tens of thousands have died - mostly civilians - infrastructure and basic services are largely destroyed, and the enclave lies in ruins while a new offensive to take Gaza City is ongoing.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News