On September 10, 2025, Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB (publ) was declared bankrupt by Solna District Court.

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the issuer is subject of insolvency.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the shares in Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with immediate effect.

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name: HDW B ISIN code: SE0025471501 Order book ID: 147691

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.