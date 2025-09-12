

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The yen fell to a 1-month low of 200.48 against the pound, from an early high of 199.67.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen slid to 3-day lows of 173.44 and 185.57 from early highs of 172.62 and 184.90, respectively.



The yen edged down to 147.98 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 147.17.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to nearly an 8-month low of 98.43, nearly a 1-month low of 88.12 and a 4-day low of 106.93 from early highs of 98.06, 87.91 and 106.35, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 201.00 against the pound, 174.00 against the euro, 186.00 against the franc, 149.00 against the greenback, 99.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the kiwi and 108.00 against the loonie.



