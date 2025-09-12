Solitario Resources Corp.: Solitario CEO to Present at Denver Gold Group's 37th Mining Forum Americas Conference

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Solitario Resources Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to report President and CEO Chris Herald will provide a live webcast presentation at the 37th Annual Mining Forum Americas 2025 Conference on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 9:20 am Mountain Time. Mr. Herald plans to present a strategic overview of Solitario's activities, including its most recent drilling results from the company's 2025 drilling program at its Golden Crest gold project in South Dakota.

To access the live presentation, please click Mining Forum Americas 2025.

About Solitario

Solitario is a natural resource exploration company focused on high-quality Tier-1 gold and zinc projects. Solitario's 100%-owned Golden Crest properties in South Dakota constitute strategic land holdings along the western and southwestern extensions of the Homestake-Wharf mining district that has produced approximately 52 million ounces of gold (not a part of the Company's land holdings). The project area is located in a safe jurisdiction with highly developed infrastructure, an unbroken 150-year record of continuous gold mining, a skilled mining workforce, and a history of high-grade, underground mineable gold deposits.

The Company is traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). In addition to its South Dakota property holdings, Solitario holds a 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Solitario is carried to production through its joint venture arrangement with Nexa. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 8.4% (excluding options) and Newmont Corporation owns 9.4% of the Company's 90.3 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$8.0 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitarioresources.com.

For More Information Please Contact:

Chris Herald, President & CEO: 303-534-1030; ext. 1

