

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Financial markets worldwide reacted to August's CPI data from the U.S. that revealed sticky inflation. Markets also digested latest data from the U.K. which showed the economy stalled in July.



With the August CPI report revealing price pressures, rate cut hopes have eased slightly. The CME FedWatch tool shows the likelihood of a quarter-percentage rate cut by the Fed in September falling to 92.5 percent from 93.9 percent a day ago.



Wall Street Futures are trading below the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly negative note as caution ahead of Fitch's credit rating verdict on France weighed on sentiment. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has firmed up. Ten-year bond yields have hardened. Both the crude oil benchmarks have surged. Gold rebounded after Thursday's correction. Cryptocurrencies rallied.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,004.00, down 0.23% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,582.90, down 0.07% Germany's DAX at 23,674.38, down 0.08% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,325.45, up 0.30% France's CAC 40 at 7,800.75, down 0.29% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,375.65, down 0.21% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 44,768.12, up 0.89% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,864.90, up 0.68% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,870.60, down 0.12% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,388.16, up 1.16%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1721, down 0.13% GBP/USD at 1.3544, down 0.22% USD/JPY at 147.87, up 0.45% AUD/USD at 0.6644, down 0.21% USD/CAD at 1.3846, up 0.10% Dollar Index at 97.71, up 0.18%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.056%, up 1.12% Germany at 2.7071%, up 2.12% France at 3.505%, up 1.92% U.K. at 4.6580%, up 1.02% Japan at 1.600%, up 1.59%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $67.54, up 1.76%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $63.33, up 1.54%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,685.02, up 0.31%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $114,978.98, up 0.87% Ethereum at $4,525.33, up 2.04% XRP at $3.04, up 1.17% Solana at $239.06, up 6.27% BNB at $905.61, up 0.64%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News