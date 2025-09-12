Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869934 | ISIN: US6548921088 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBILITY HOMES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBILITY HOMES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales And Earnings For Its Third Quarter 2025

OCALA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its third quarter ended August 2, 2025. Sales for the third quarter of 2025 were $12.0 million compared to $13.8 million recorded in the third quarter of 2024. Income from operations for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.2 million versus $2.6 million in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $1.8 million as compared to $2.2 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings were $0.56 per share compared to $0.67 per share last year.

Sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 were $39.0 million as compared to $40.0 million for the nine months of 2024. Income from operations for the nine months of 2025 was $7.2 million versus $7.5 in the same period last year. Net income after taxes was $6.1 million versus last year's results of $6.5 million. Diluted earnings were $1.86 per share compared to $2.00 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position during the third quarter of 2025 remains strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short-term investments of $27.1 million and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $44.8 million and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 7.5:1. Stockholders' equity is $58.7 million and the book value per share of common stock increased to $20.08.

The Board of Directors on September 5, 2025 authorized the Company to purchase up to two hundred thousand shares of its common stock in the open market for fiscal year 2026.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "Total net sales decreased during the first nine months of 2025 as compared to same period in 2024 due to a decrease in the number of new retail homes sold in our company owned retail sales centers during the first nine months of fiscal 2025 as compared to 2024 partially offset by an increase in the number of homes sold to independent dealers during 2025, which have lower margins than retail sales.

We believe that potential customers have delayed or deferred purchasing decisions when considering the higher interest rate environment and the uncertainty of the economy, which continue to negatively impact sales. There also remain delays in the receipt of certain key production materials from suppliers, as well as back orders, price increases, tariffs, and labor shortages which continue to cause delays in the completion of the homes at our manufacturing facility. We also continue to experience inflation in several building products resulting in increases in our material and labor costs. We expect these challenges will continue throughout fiscal year 2025 and into fiscal 2026.

The current demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida and the U.S. has slowed. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments for the industry in Florida for the period from November 2024 through July 2025 declined by approximately 12% from the same period last year.

?Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2025, we celebrated our 58th anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured and modular homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 35 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL TERRY OR TOM TREXLER @ 800-476-6624 EXT 121 OR TERRY@NOBILITYHOMES.COM OR TOM@NOBILITYHOMES.COM

Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, inflation, tariffs, increasing material costs (including forest based products) or availability of materials due to supply chain interruptions (such as current inflation with forest products and supply issues with vinyl siding and PVC piping), changes in market demand, increase in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, the impact of higher interest rates on mortgage financing, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist attacks, or other events such as a pandemic, any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

August 2,

November 2,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

14,362,469

$

13,521,296

Certificates of deposit

12,174,266

13,021,839

Short-term investments

564,681

680,017

Accounts receivable - trade

2,767,428

2,935,517

Mortgage notes receivable

4,176

4,505

Income tax receivable

-

-

Inventories

19,812,206

21,039,344

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,037,995

1,727,034

Total current assets

51,723,221

52,929,552

Property, plant and equipment, net

8,328,074

8,280,695

Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion

141,597

141,728

Other investments

536,524

463,633

Property held for resale

26,590

26,590

Deferred income taxes

42,867

60,628

Cash surrender value of life insurance

4,692,813

4,539,813

Other assets

156,287

156,287

Total assets

$

65,647,973

$

66,598,926

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

455,367

$

753,317

Accrued compensation

744,844

800,013

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,497,054

1,826,042

Income taxes payable

624,784

692,303

Customer deposits

3,601,403

5,930,728

Total current liabilities

6,923,452

10,002,403

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares

authorized; none issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000

shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued;

3,268,998 and 3,268,829 shares outstanding

536,491

536,491

Additional paid in capital

11,254,519

11,140,687

Retained earnings

76,689,549

74,677,783

Less treasury stock at cost, 2,095,909 and

2,096,078 shares, respectively

(29,756,038

)

(29,758,438

)

Total stockholders' equity

58,724,521

56,596,523

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

65,647,973

$

66,598,926

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 2,

August 3,

August 2,

August 3,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net sales

$

12,021,194

$

13,803,340

$

39,020,273

$

40,099,316

Cost of sales

(8,173,008

)

(9,196,740

)

(26,569,886

)

(26,589,976

)

Gross profit

3,848,186

4,606,600

12,450,387

13,509,340

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,670,585

)

(2,032,973

)

(5,236,432

)

(5,976,683

)

Operating income

2,177,601

2,573,627

7,213,955

7,532,657

Other income (expense)

Interest income

270,139

318,253

853,735

836,113

Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21

25,624

24,914

72,893

67,623

Proceeds received under escrow arrangement

36,094

47,339

116,312

147,155

(Decrease) increase in fair value of equity investment

(16,316

)

(11,214

)

(115,336

)

90,329

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

3,000

1,000

3,000

Miscellaneous

(25

)

(28,706

)

25,697

96,422

Total other income

315,516

353,586

954,301

1,240,642

Income before provision for income taxes

2,493,117

2,927,213

8,168,256

8,773,299

Income tax expense

(667,846

)

(741,901

)

(2,070,243

)

(2,223,591

)

Net income

$

1,825,271

$

2,185,312

$

6,098,013

$

6,549,708

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

Basic

3,268,998

3,268,829

3,268,939

3,268,829

Diluted

3,274,456

3,277,856

3,276,061

3,278,742

Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.56

$

0.67

$

1.87

$

2.00

Diluted

$

0.56

$

0.67

$

1.86

$

2.00

SOURCE: Nobility Homes, Inc.?



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nobility-homes-inc.-announces-sales-and-earnings-for-its-third-q-1072010

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.