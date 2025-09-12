Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales And Earnings For Its Third Quarter 2025

OCALA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its third quarter ended August 2, 2025. Sales for the third quarter of 2025 were $12.0 million compared to $13.8 million recorded in the third quarter of 2024. Income from operations for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.2 million versus $2.6 million in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $1.8 million as compared to $2.2 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings were $0.56 per share compared to $0.67 per share last year.
Sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 were $39.0 million as compared to $40.0 million for the nine months of 2024. Income from operations for the nine months of 2025 was $7.2 million versus $7.5 in the same period last year. Net income after taxes was $6.1 million versus last year's results of $6.5 million. Diluted earnings were $1.86 per share compared to $2.00 per share last year.
Nobility's financial position during the third quarter of 2025 remains strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short-term investments of $27.1 million and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $44.8 million and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 7.5:1. Stockholders' equity is $58.7 million and the book value per share of common stock increased to $20.08.
The Board of Directors on September 5, 2025 authorized the Company to purchase up to two hundred thousand shares of its common stock in the open market for fiscal year 2026.
Terry Trexler, President, stated, "Total net sales decreased during the first nine months of 2025 as compared to same period in 2024 due to a decrease in the number of new retail homes sold in our company owned retail sales centers during the first nine months of fiscal 2025 as compared to 2024 partially offset by an increase in the number of homes sold to independent dealers during 2025, which have lower margins than retail sales.
We believe that potential customers have delayed or deferred purchasing decisions when considering the higher interest rate environment and the uncertainty of the economy, which continue to negatively impact sales. There also remain delays in the receipt of certain key production materials from suppliers, as well as back orders, price increases, tariffs, and labor shortages which continue to cause delays in the completion of the homes at our manufacturing facility. We also continue to experience inflation in several building products resulting in increases in our material and labor costs. We expect these challenges will continue throughout fiscal year 2025 and into fiscal 2026.
The current demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida and the U.S. has slowed. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments for the industry in Florida for the period from November 2024 through July 2025 declined by approximately 12% from the same period last year.
?Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."
On June 5, 2025, we celebrated our 58th anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured and modular homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 35 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.
Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, inflation, tariffs, increasing material costs (including forest based products) or availability of materials due to supply chain interruptions (such as current inflation with forest products and supply issues with vinyl siding and PVC piping), changes in market demand, increase in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, the impact of higher interest rates on mortgage financing, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist attacks, or other events such as a pandemic, any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.
NOBILITY HOMES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
August 2,
November 2,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
14,362,469
$
13,521,296
Certificates of deposit
12,174,266
13,021,839
Short-term investments
564,681
680,017
Accounts receivable - trade
2,767,428
2,935,517
Mortgage notes receivable
4,176
4,505
Income tax receivable
-
-
Inventories
19,812,206
21,039,344
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,037,995
1,727,034
Total current assets
51,723,221
52,929,552
Property, plant and equipment, net
8,328,074
8,280,695
Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion
141,597
141,728
Other investments
536,524
463,633
Property held for resale
26,590
26,590
Deferred income taxes
42,867
60,628
Cash surrender value of life insurance
4,692,813
4,539,813
Other assets
156,287
156,287
Total assets
$
65,647,973
$
66,598,926
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
455,367
$
753,317
Accrued compensation
744,844
800,013
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,497,054
1,826,042
Income taxes payable
624,784
692,303
Customer deposits
3,601,403
5,930,728
Total current liabilities
6,923,452
10,002,403
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares
authorized; none issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000
shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued;
3,268,998 and 3,268,829 shares outstanding
536,491
536,491
Additional paid in capital
11,254,519
11,140,687
Retained earnings
76,689,549
74,677,783
Less treasury stock at cost, 2,095,909 and
2,096,078 shares, respectively
(29,756,038
)
(29,758,438
)
Total stockholders' equity
58,724,521
56,596,523
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
65,647,973
$
66,598,926
NOBILITY HOMES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
August 2,
August 3,
August 2,
August 3,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
$
12,021,194
$
13,803,340
$
39,020,273
$
40,099,316
Cost of sales
(8,173,008
)
(9,196,740
)
(26,569,886
)
(26,589,976
)
Gross profit
3,848,186
4,606,600
12,450,387
13,509,340
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(1,670,585
)
(2,032,973
)
(5,236,432
)
(5,976,683
)
Operating income
2,177,601
2,573,627
7,213,955
7,532,657
Other income (expense)
Interest income
270,139
318,253
853,735
836,113
Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21
25,624
24,914
72,893
67,623
Proceeds received under escrow arrangement
36,094
47,339
116,312
147,155
(Decrease) increase in fair value of equity investment
(16,316
)
(11,214
)
(115,336
)
90,329
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
3,000
1,000
3,000
Miscellaneous
(25
)
(28,706
)
25,697
96,422
Total other income
315,516
353,586
954,301
1,240,642
Income before provision for income taxes
2,493,117
2,927,213
8,168,256
8,773,299
Income tax expense
(667,846
)
(741,901
)
(2,070,243
)
(2,223,591
)
Net income
$
1,825,271
$
2,185,312
$
6,098,013
$
6,549,708
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
3,268,998
3,268,829
3,268,939
3,268,829
Diluted
3,274,456
3,277,856
3,276,061
3,278,742
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.56
$
0.67
$
1.87
$
2.00
Diluted
$
0.56
$
0.67
$
1.86
$
2.00
