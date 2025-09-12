

MANILA (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that the Trump Administration, working with Congress, plans to allocate $250 million in new assistance to the Philippines to address acute public health challenges.



'Through this assistance, our governments will work together on tuberculosis and maternal health while investing in preparedness, detection, and response capabilities to reduce the threat of emerging diseases and protect our homelands,' Rubio said.



This programming builds on the $63 million in assistance announced during Philippine President Marcos's official visit to Washington in July, which was the first announcement of new assistance for any country following President Donald Trump's review and realignment of foreign assistance.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News