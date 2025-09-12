Anzeige
GAC Inaugurates European Spare Parts Distribution Center, Elevating Localized Service

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 5, the GAC European Spare Parts Distribution Center was officially launched in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. As a critical component of GAC's logistics network in Europe, the center operates under the strategic principle of "In Europe, for Europe, integrating into Europe, serving Europe, contributing to Europe." This inauguration represents a major advancement in GAC's efforts to strengthen its after-sales service system in the region. It also underscores a new stage in the globalization of Chinese automotive brands and accelerates their localization strategy in overseas markets.

Wei Haigang, President of GAC INTERNATIONAL, stated that GAC will continue to deepen its local presence, building an efficient and reliable overseas service network to support GAC in advancing one of its"Three key initiatives": delivering outstanding customer experiences.

With all guests as witnesses, the ribbon-cutting and plaque-unveiling ceremony were held simultaneously. As the plaque for the "GAC European Spare Parts Distribution Center" was officially revealed, the first truck, fully loaded with car parts, slowly drove out of the warehouse, embodying the commitment to "efficient service" and elevating the atmosphere of the event. At the end of the ceremony, guests and the GAC team gathered for a group photo, capturing this moment of cross-border collaboration.

The first truck fully loaded with auto parts left the warehouse

The European Spare Parts Distribution Center will serve the entire European mainland with a transparent inventory management system, rapid distribution mechanisms, and a visual logistics dashboard. These enhancements will allow dealers acquire the necessary parts more quickly while minimizing inventory pressure, and will ultimately enables customers to enjoy a more efficient and reliable after-sales service experience. Moving forward, GAC will continue to optimize its European supply chain and service system, enhance brand recognition and customer trust, and continue to write a new chapter in the development of Chinese brands in the European automotive market. This will further integrate the Chinese and European automotive industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771981/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-inaugurates-european-spare-parts-distribution-center-elevating-localized-service-302555286.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
