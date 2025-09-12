Regulatory News:

Nomination of Wisnu Santoso, Chairman of the Board of Directors

On the recommendation of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors, at their meeting on September 12, 2025, appointed Wisnu Santoso as a director and appointed him Chairman of the Board, succeeding Jaffee Suardin for the remainder of his term.

The Board of Directors thanks Jaffee Suardin for his work as Chairman of the Board throughout his term.

Wisnu Santoso, currently Senior Vice President of Business Development at Pertamina, has over 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. His recognized expertise in finance and leading large-scale growth operations will be key assets in supporting the Group's development.

Maurel Prom's new Chairman of the Board of Directors, Wisnu Santoso said:

"I am honored by the trust placed in me by the Board and look forward to work with the CEO and the support of all the Board members to continue and accelerate the development of Maurel Prom. Our shared ambition is to maximize the value of our existing assets and to carry out external growth operations aligned with our ESG commitments and creating value for all our stakeholders."

Appointment of two new directors

The Board of Directors today also noted the resignations of Awang Lazuardi, Director and Member of the Sustainability Committee, and Ria Noveria, member of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. The Board wishes to thank Awang Lazuardi and Ria Noveria for their contributions to the work of the Board and its committees.

The Board of Directors appointed Eri Shidartha as a Director and appointed him as a member of the Audit Committee; it also appointed Syamsu Yudha as a Director and appointed him as a member of Investment and Risks Committee and Appointments and Remuneration Committee. Mr. Bagus Rahadiansyah leaves the Audit Committee and joins the Sustainability Committee.

The new composition of the specialised committees is as follows:

Audit Committee

Carole Delorme d'Armaillé, Chairwoman of the Committee, independent director

Caroline Catoire, Independent director

Eri Shidartha, Director

Investment and Risks Committee

Marc Blaizot, Chairman of the Committee, independent director

Nathalie Delapalme, Director

Wisnu Santoso, Director

Syamsu Yudha, Director

Appointments and Remuneration Committee

Caroline Catoire, Chairwoman of the Committee, independent director

Carole Delorme d'Armaillé, Independent director

Syamsu Yudha, Director

Sustainability Committee

Nathalie Delapalme, Chairwoman of the Committee, director

Marc Blaizot, Independent director

Caroline Catoire, Independent director

Bagus Rahadiansyah, Director

Biography

Wisnu Santoso is a graduate of the Bandung Institute of Technology, holds a dual master's degree from the Colorado School of Mines in the United States and IFP Paris in France, and INSEAD executive management program in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

He began his career at Bank Mandiri before joining the Pertamina Group in 2009 as Vice President of Corporate Business and Initiatives Management at PT Pertamina (Persero). In 2020, he was appointed Director of Business Planning at Pertamina International Shipping, successfully transforming the company into a regional leader in maritime logistics.

Since 2024, he has held the position of Senior Vice President of Business Development at Pertamina, where he notably leads numerous initiatives in the field of renewable energy.

Biographies of the new directors are available on our website.

