Etablissements Maurel Prom (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070) announces its financial communication calendar for 2026.

29 January 2026: Activity in 2025

Press release before the financial markets opening

12 March 2026: 2025 Annual Results

Press release before the financial markets opening

16 April 2026: Q1 2026 Activity

Press release before the financial markets opening

19 May 2026: Annual General Meeting (10:00 am)

21 July 2026: Activity in the first half of 2026

Press release before the financial markets opening

6 August 2026: Results for the first half of 2026

Press release before the financial markets opening

22 October 2026: Activity for the first nine months of 2026

Press release before the financial markets opening

These dates are given for guidance and may be subject to change.

For more information, please visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/

This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By their very nature, forecasts involve risk and uncertainty insofar as they are based on events or circumstances which may or may not occur in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production rates and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed on Euronext Paris

CAC Mid Small CAC All-Tradable Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070 Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA

Contacts:

Maurel Prom

Shareholder relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr



NewCap

Investor/media relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

maureletprom@newcap.eu