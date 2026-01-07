Regulatory News:
Etablissements Maurel Prom (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070) announces its financial communication calendar for 2026.
- 29 January 2026: Activity in 2025
Press release before the financial markets opening
- 12 March 2026: 2025 Annual Results
Press release before the financial markets opening
- 16 April 2026: Q1 2026 Activity
Press release before the financial markets opening
- 19 May 2026: Annual General Meeting (10:00 am)
- 21 July 2026: Activity in the first half of 2026
Press release before the financial markets opening
- 6 August 2026: Results for the first half of 2026
Press release before the financial markets opening
- 22 October 2026: Activity for the first nine months of 2026
Press release before the financial markets opening
These dates are given for guidance and may be subject to change.
For more information, please visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/
This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By their very nature, forecasts involve risk and uncertainty insofar as they are based on events or circumstances which may or may not occur in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production rates and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.
Maurel Prom is listed on Euronext Paris
CAC Mid Small CAC All-Tradable Eligible PEA-PME and SRD
Isin FR0000051070 Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260106507994/en/
Contacts:
Maurel Prom
Shareholder relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45
ir@maureletprom.fr
NewCap
Investor/media relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53
maureletprom@newcap.eu