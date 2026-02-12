Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors today acknowledged the resignation of Ms Carole Delorme d'Armaillé, director, Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. The Board wished to thank Ms Carole Delorme d'Armaillé for her commitment and contribution to the work of the Board and its committees throughout her 13 years of service.

The Board of Directors co-opted Ms Dian Andyasuri as an independent director and appointed her as Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee to replace Ms Carole Delorme d'Armaillé.

The Board also decided to appoint Ms Françoise Clemenceau as observer.

Biographies

Dian Andyasuri

Dian Andyasuri has over 25 years' experience in finance, including 15 years in the oil and gas industry at Shell Indonesia.

She holds an MBA from Brunel University (United Kingdom) and a bachelor's degree in accountancy from Trisakti University (Indonesia).

From 1999 to 2007, she held various positions in finance, including one in the United Kingdom. She then joined Shell (Indonesia) in 2008, where she held several positions. From 2016 to 2021, she was Managing Director of Shell Lubricant Indonesia, then from 2021 to 2022, Managing Director of Shell Mobility Indonesia. From 2020 to 2022, she was President and Chief Executive Officer of Shell Indonesia. She joined Delta Dunia Group, now BUMA International Group (mining sector), where she served as Chief Operation Officer from 2022 to 2024. Since then, she has been a member of the board of BUMA International Group, a listed company in Indonesia and is also a director of BUMA Australia and ACG (USA), two subsidiaries of BUMA International Group.

Françoise Clemenceau

Françoise Clemenceau has over 39 years of experience in the international oil and gas industry in finance, project management, administration and national and international negotiations acquired within Total Energies.

She is a graduate of Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales.

From 2000 to 2014, she held various positions as VP merger Acquisition, VP Economist for the Exploration and Production Branch. In 2014, she became Director of general affairs of the Middle East/North Europa. From 2017 to 2022, she managed the new Headquarters project at Paris La Défense. From 2022 to 2025, she was SVP Finance and Economics of the Exploration and Production Branch. She retired from Total Energies in September 2025.

