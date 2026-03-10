Regulatory News:

Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU):

Following the publication of its annual results, M&P will hold an analyst/investor conference via an audio webcast in French and English on Thursday 12 March 2026 at 10:00, which will be followed by a Q&A session.

To attend the webcast live or access a replay, please use the following link:

Webcast Annual Results 2025

www.maureletprom.fr

This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By their very nature, forecasts involve risk and uncertainty insofar as they are based on events or circumstances which may or may not occur in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production rates and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed on Euronext Paris

CAC Mid Small CAC All-Tradable Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070 Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA

