Etablissements Maurel Prom S.A. ("M&P", the "Group") (Paris:MAU) is pleased to announce that it has been included in General License 50A ("GL 50A") issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") on 18 February 2026. GL 50A replaces and supersedes GL 50 in its entirety and expressly lists M&P among the limited number of authorised entities.

GL 50A authorises the entities listed in its annex, including M&P, to engage in transactions otherwise prohibited under the Venezuela Sanctions Regulations relating to oil and gas operations. In practical terms, GL 50A:

Allows M&P to resume and conduct oil and gas operations in Venezuela, including transactions involving the Government of Venezuela and Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. ("PdVSA") entities;

Requires M&P to amend its agreements with PdVSA to be governed by U.S. law and dispute resolution within the U.S.;

Requires payments (including taxes and royalties) to the Government of Venezuela or PdVSA to be made in accordance with the mechanisms specified by U.S. authorities.

This development provides a stable regulatory framework for M&P's activities in Venezuela. The Group will continue to work closely with its partners and the relevant authorities to advance operations on the Urdaneta Oeste field, operated by Petroregional del Lago ("PRDL"), in which M&P Iberoamerica (80% subsidiary of M&P) holds a 40% working interest. Gross production averaged approximately 21,000 bopd in January 2026 (8,400 bopd net to M&P Iberoamerica).

Olivier de Langavant, Chief Executive Officer of M&P, declared: "This is an important and constructive development for M&P. The clarity provided by GL 50A will enable us to operate with confidence and to participate in the sustainable growth of Venezuela's oil sector. Our teams are fully mobilised on Urdaneta Oeste and ready to advance the next phases of the field's development.

