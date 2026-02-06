Regulatory News:

Etablissements Maurel Prom S.A. ("M&P", the "Group") (Paris:MAU) announces that it, together with its partner BW Energy Limited ("BW Energy"), has been informed by the seller Azule Energy Angola B.V. ("Azule Energy") that one of the existing joint venture partners in Blocks 14 and 14K in Angola has notified its intention to exercise its pre-emption rights in relation to the transactions contemplated under the Sale and Purchase Agreement ("SPA") announced on 11 December 2025.

It is specified that the SPA entered into between M&P, BW Energy, and Azule Energy remains effective until the definitive execution of a new sale and purchase agreement between the holder of the pre-emption right and the seller.

M&P will provide further updates as and when appropriate.

