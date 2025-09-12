

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended notably lower on Friday after languishing in negative territory right through the day's session.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 98.86 points or 0.8% at 12,193.86.



Novartis ended nearly 3% down. Lonza Group lost nearly 2%, while Roche Holding and Sonova ended lower by 1.45% and 1.08%, respectively.



Nestle, Sandoz Group and Straumann Holding lost 0.8 to 1%, while Julius Baer, Logitech International, Givaudan, Richemont and Sika ended down 0.25 to 0.6%.



VAT Group shares gained more than 4%. Swiss Re and SIG Group climbed 1.53% and 1.25%, respectively. Swisscom, Schindler Ps, SGS, Kuehne + Nagel and Adecco gained 0.5 to 1.2%.



