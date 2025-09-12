

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI on Friday said its nonprofit parent will continue to have oversight over the company and will own an equity stake of more than $100 billion.



The artificial intelligence startup, recently valued at $500 billion, said this structure will make the nonprofit 'one of the most well-resourced philanthropic organizations in the world,' and will allow the company to continue to raise capital.



OpenAI also announced it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Microsoft, which outlines the next phase of their partnership. Microsoft has invested over $13 billion in OpenAI, backing the company as early as 2019, three years before the launch of of the chatbot ChatGPT.



'We are actively working to finalize contractual terms in a definitive agreement,' OpenAI said in a joint statement with Microsoft, which is also the company's key cloud partner. 'Together, we remain focused on delivering the best AI tools for everyone, grounded in our shared commitment to safety.'



In May, OpenAI bowed to pressure from civic leaders and ex-employees, announcing that its nonprofit would retain control even as the company was restructuring into a public benefit corporation. OpenAI was founded as a nonprofit research lab in 2015 but has in recent years become one of the fastest-growing commercial entities on the planet.



OpenAI said Thursday it is working closely with the California and Delaware Attorneys General to establish its structure.



'OpenAI started as a nonprofit, remains one today, and will continue to be one - with the nonprofit holding the authority that guides our future,' the company's Chairman Bret Taylor said in a statement Thursday.



The startup has been engulfed in a heated legal battle with Elon Musk, one of its co-founders. Musk has been trying to keep OpenAI from converting into a for-profit company as he competes in the generative AI market with his own startup, xAI.



OpenAI said its nonprofit is also opening applications for the first phase of a $50 million grant initiative that is aimed to support other nonprofit and community organizations across AI literacy, economic opportunity and community innovation.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News