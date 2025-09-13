

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar retreated against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The loonie retreated to 1.3863 against the greenback and 1.6251 against the euro, from its early highs of 1.3830 and 1.6208, respectively.



The loonie eased to 106.53 against the yen, from early 3-day high of 106.92.



The loonie is seen finding support around 1.41 against the greenback, 1.63 against the euro and 102.00 against the yen.



