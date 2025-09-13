Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations to Chair Colorectal Cancer Canada Precision Oncology Forum Driving the Future of Cancer Care

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(Frankfurt:W1H)(WKN:A3EKSZ)(OTCQB:ONNVF) ("Onco" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Inka Health Corp. ("Inka Health" or "Inka"), will chair and lead the fourth roundtable of Colorectal Cancer Canada's (CRC) Catalysts: Innovating for Tomorrow Series, a virtual event expected to take place this fall, which will focus on data innovation and digital trust in oncology. The role reflects Onco-Innovations growing involvement in guiding national discussions on areas that are becoming central to the evolution of cancer care for patients and health systems alike.

In leading this roundtable, Onco-Innovations will help guide discussions on the integration of artificial intelligence, secure data sharing, and digital trust in oncology. The session will also explore how emerging data sources, including patient support programs and synthetic datasets, can be applied to advance precision medicine globally. These themes are increasingly relevant as healthcare systems seek practical ways to harness new technologies while maintaining patient confidence and ensuring measurable improvements in cancer care.

The roundtable will be chaired by Inka Health Co-Founder Dr. Paul Arora, with Dr. Steve Jones, Senior Scientific Advisor to Onco-Innovations and a Director at the Genome Sciences Centre at BC Cancer, Dr. Winson Cheung, Full Professor of Medicine and Oncology at the University of Calgary and advisor to Onco-Innovations, and Inka Health Co-Founder Alind Gupta serving as expert speakers. Their participation reflects the calibre of leadership driving this initiative convening top-tier experts and stakeholders from across the oncology ecosystem. This engagement strengthens Onco-Innovations capacity to translate technological expertise into meaningful partnerships, policy influence, and market opportunities in the rapidly expanding field of AI-enabled healthcare.

"The real challenge in oncology is not generating more data, but creating the trust, interoperability, and intelligence that allow those data to actually improve care. We see opportunities to build systems that respect patients, empower clinicians, and accelerate research in ways that markets and health systems alike can measure. That is the conversation we want to advance at this roundtable," stated Paul Arora, Co-Founder of Inka Health.

The CRC Catalysts: Innovating for Tomorrow Roundtable Series is a new program developed by Colorectal Cancer Canada that builds upon ten years of earlier roundtable initiatives and aims to accelerate progress in colorectal cancer research and care by mirroring the "Cancer Moonshot" objectives and compressing a decade of progress into five years1. The series consists of seven themed conversations beginning this fall, each involving panels of expert stakeholders including clinicians, researchers, patient advocates, policymakers, and industry leaders who will address critical topics such as data innovation and digital trust2. By engaging in this initiative Onco-Innovations reinforce their commitment to advancing precision medicine and contributing to a national dialogue focused on innovation in cancer care.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

About Inka Health

Inka Health is an AI-driven analytics company revolutionizing oncology research and drug development through advanced causal AI. Its proprietary platform, SynoGraph, leverages AI-powered causal inference to identify which cancer patients are most likely to respond to specific treatments, advancing precision medicine. By integrating diverse multimodal medical data, including genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics, SynoGraph uncovers hidden insights that can optimize treatment decisions and clinical trial design. With this cutting-edge technology, Inka Health aims to help pharmaceutical companies accelerate drug development, reduce trial failures, and bring life-saving therapies to market faster.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1 888 261 8055

investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in relation to the Company's business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward- looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

1https://www.colorectalcancercanada.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Colorectal-Cancer-Canada-Program-Brochure-2024-2025.pdfpage=16.09 2https://www.colorectalcancercanada.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Colorectal-Cancer-Canada-Program-Brochure-2024-2025.pdfpage=16.09 SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/onco-innovations-to-chair-colorectal-cancer-canada-precision-oncology-1072783